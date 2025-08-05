Virtua Fighter makes plenty of noise at EVO 2025

For a series that was relegated as a side game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon title for the last 10+ years, the return of Virtua Fighter is a welcome sight, giving players a more grounded option when it comes to 3D fighters. The franchise announced a brand new entry and released a retuned version of its latest on PC.

Out of this weekend’s EVO 2025 we learned more about Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. as well as the tentatively named New Virtua Fighter Project. While the game was a side title at the event, we did see Akani Shiwapo take the crown in which he bested Itabashi Zangief. We also learned that VF 5 R.E.V.O. would be coming to consoles with new features and a new moniker.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage will feature a single player mode called World Stage, enhancements to the training mode, cross play and rollback netcode. Players can also obtain Dural, the game’s long running boss character as a playable character. Owners of R.E.V.O. on PC will be automatically granted access to the World Stage contents and owners of VF5 Ultimate Showdown or VF5 eSports will get a discounted price on the standard version of World Stage. The title is set for an October 30th release on PC, Xbox and PlayStation with the Switch 2 version coming at a later date. A crossplay beta will be taking place this September.

Finally series producers Riichiro Yamada and Seiji Aoki revealed footage of the New Virtua Fighter Project. Taking place in a training stage which seemingly assembles itself as the combatant enters. We were treated to a 30+ second encounter between Akira Yuki and Stella Bryant, culminating with a devastating blow to Akira that knocked out the poster boy of the franchise. The trailer then reveals that more details will be shared this September at Tokyo Game Show.

Looks like Virtua Fighter’s plans to reassert itself in the minds of fighting game players is going quite smoothly. Hopefully we’ll see more details as time passes.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage | Pre-Order Trailer



New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project | Combat Gameplay First Look – Training Stage



