Alien: Rogue Incursion’s story trailer drops us onto LV-354 Purdan ahead of next month’s PS VR2, PC VR release

Dust off those headsets VR players, there’s a wave of quality wares on the way being led in part by Survios’ Alien: Rogue Incursion.

Heading to the PlayStation VR2 and various PC-based VR headsets on December 19th, 2024, the studio today dropped off a flat story reveal trailer and some screens which give us a good look at what to expect from the game’s narrative and a slice of gameplay and features.

While PS VR2 and PC players will get to experience it first, Meta Quest players will be able to join in on the fun a bit later in early 2025… but the game details and media still apply of course.

Check it out below, and also jump on over to the PlayStation Blog for a bit more detail from the developers.

Alien: Rogue Incursion screens:



Alien: Rogue Incursion | Story Reveal Trailer:



Alien: Rogue Incursion | Story Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Launching on PlayStation VR2 and PCVR via Steam on December 19, 2024 and on Meta platforms in early 2025, Alien: Rogue Incursion follows ex-Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks and her sentient AI companion Davis 01 as they undertake a dangerous mission into an infested research facility on the planet Purdan.