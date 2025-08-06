Hidden NY helps celebrate Jet Set Radio’s 25th anniversary with a line of limited products

It’s always appreciated when long dormant get some love and it seems SEGA is showing some love to the cel shaded action game which debuted on the Dreamcast Jet Set Radio (Grind…if you’re from the west). The publisher has celebrated the game’s 25th anniversary with collaborations with Limited Run Games and Brain Dead Studios, but it doesn’t look like they’re done yet!

That’s because starting on August 1st, HIDDEN NY will be opening their webshop for two weeks offering exclusive Jet Set Radio apparel and accessories. Paid Members of the Hidden community will be able to get first crack at these hats, shirts, hoodies, tote bags, back pack and even an opportunity to win collector’s edition items.

So if you’ve got a password head over to hiddenppf.com to start shopping or if you’re not a joiner come back on August 1st when this collection will drop for the general public.

I might be in the market for that back pack…

Jet Set Radio x Hidden NY Collab product shots:

