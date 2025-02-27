PlayStation VR2 gets an official price cut next month

We have been loving and using our PlayStation VR2 pretty consistently since it launched, and there has been a resurgence of sorts for the VR platform with a handful of quality, interesting titles hitting the headset as of late — including Alien: Rogue Incursion, Behemoth, and Metro Awakening VR and more coming soon.
So it’s a good a time as any for Sony to drop the price, officially, a little bit, right?
Beginning sometime in March, those looking to get just the PlayStation VR2 can do so for $399.99 which includes the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones. Gamers who want a more interactive out-of-the-box VR experience can opt for the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle which includes a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, and the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones for… literally the same $399.99 price point. So obviously opt for the bundle if available for the best value.
These prices go live sometime next month, so check retailers around that time if interested.
