Hitman World of Assassination for PlayStation VR2 quietly slips into 2025

We were super duper excited that IO Interactive’s PlayStation VR2 version of the full Hitman World of Assassination experience was slated for a December 2024 release date… but alas, it was not meant to be. Instead of dropping an unpolished experience onto PS VR2 headsets, the studio made the call to push it back until March 2025. Yes, that’s a few months later than initially planned, but considering the the whole game fine-tuned for VR, it’s not all that unexpected. There’s also new VR specific features to be worked out and debugged, so we’re sure there’s some polishing to be done.





We are thrilled to share an update regarding Hitman World of Assassination‘s upcoming launch on PS VR2, and what you can expect when you take on your assignments as Agent 47. With brand new features such as dual-wielding, full ambidexterity, room-scale implementation, as well as general improved VR experience through new intuitive controls and gameplay mechanics, you will have all the tools you need to complete your mission as a Silent Assassin.

New release date

First of all, we would like to address the change in the release date. Initially slated for December 2024, the launch of Hitman World of Assassination on PS VR2 has been rescheduled to March 27, 2025. This decision to move the release date was not made lightly; we know there was a lot of demand to bring Hitman on PS VR2, and we were excited to see the great reception following the announcement. As such, our priority will always remain to deliver an amazing experience that meets the high standards our players expect. The additional time will not only allow our team to polish the game, ensuring that every aspect is refined, immersive, and seamless, but also to add a few extras that we really wanted to include in this PS VR2 version, such as active reloading.

The complete Hitman WOA experience on PS VR2

The whole main campaign of Hitman World of Assassination will be playable on PS VR2, meaning that you will be free to explore 20 unique locations, each with their own living and breathing world. From the glamorous runways of a fashion show in Paris, to the dizzying heights of Dubai’s skyscrapers, or the rapturous crowd of a high-speed race in Miami, you will travel all around the world to find your next target. Careful consideration will be required to evaluate every available opportunity to complete your mission, and with over 100 weapons and items at your disposal, you can replay each location as many times as you want, to complete your objectives in as many ways as you wish.

Enhancing the Hitman VR experience

Dual-wielding and full ambidexterity were two of the most asked features to be brought to Hitman World of Assassination in VR, so we are happy to share that they will be available on PS VR2. You will now be able to execute different tasks at the same time, whether it be picking up an item crucial to your mission, whilst holding a weapon to deal with a bothersome guard, or simply equipping two Silverballers for more… efficiency.

Speaking of weapons, active reloading will now allow you to manually eject ammo, grab a new clip, and insert it back into your weapon, giving you full control of your gear. Depending on the situation, You can also holster your weapons on your body, allowing you to quickly hide or take your weapon out for added immersion. Finally, the sniper’s scope will now be fully usable, giving you the opportunity to show off your marksman skills.

The PS VR2 version of Hitman World of Assassination also introduces positional interactions, which transform how players engage with the game world. Rather than simply pressing a button to trigger events, players are required to physically mimic actions, such as toggling a TV on or off by touching the screen, hacking CCTV footage by tapping on a keyboard, or poisoning a glass by holding and dropping a vial over it. This feature extends to opening doors, creating smoother and more natural interactions. Furthermore, quest items now remain physical and can be inspected in hand, allowing players to utilize them directly within set pieces—swiping a keycard or turning a lock in a door, for example.

Finally, to enhance one of the most emblematic mechanics of Hitman, the game is also bringing a more physics-based approach for taking disguises, where players can take an outfit using positional control, grabbing, and momentum, significantly enhancing the immersion and realism of the gameplay.

We appreciate your patience while we work on creating an enhanced and even more immersive Hitman experience on PS VR2, through its new VR features and immersive gameplay mechanics. We look forward to seeing you step into the World of Assassination on March 27, 2025.