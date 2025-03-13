Nintendo eShop Update: MLB The Show 25, On Your Tail

Baseball fans have likely had this week’s eShop update circled on their calendars for awhile: spring is almost here, and, with it, MLB The Show 25.

While the game doesn’t break the mold too much from previous outings, the big draw this year is an expanded Road to the Show mode that will allow you to play some games in high school and university, complete with the ping of aluminum bats. There are other tweaks here and there, including a new “roguelike” mode called Diamond Quest, and the game is sure to be another solid entry in Sony’s long-running franchise.

There are plenty of other games arriving this week, so check out the full list below!