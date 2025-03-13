Nintendo eShop Update: MLB The Show 25, On Your Tail

Baseball fans have likely had this week’s eShop update circled on their calendars for awhile: spring is almost here, and, with it, MLB The Show 25.
While the game doesn’t break the mold too much from previous outings, the big draw this year is an expanded Road to the Show mode that will allow you to play some games in high school and university, complete with the ping of aluminum bats. There are other tweaks here and there, including a new “roguelike” mode called Diamond Quest, and the game is sure to be another solid entry in Sony’s long-running franchise.
There are plenty of other games arriving this week, so check out the full list below!
- On Your Tail – In this narrative life sim, you’ll play as the intrepid young detective Diana and explore the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, where mysteries lie behind its idyllic exterior. Search the streets and shops for leads and collect Clue Cards to help unmask the thief who’s menacing this once-peaceful town. When you’re not solving mysteries, you can enjoy a personal seaside vacation by hitting the beach, hanging out with friends, playing games in the arcade, fishing and more! On Your Tail is available on the Nintendo Switch system today.
- MLB The Show 25 – Ignite your passion and build your very own path to greatness—from high school baseball all the way to the Hall of Fame! Updated with new ways to play, players can connect with iconic baseball stars in fan-favorite modes. Experience exciting new gameplay in all modes, including a variety of all-new RTTS Impact Plays, G.O.A.T. difficulty for the ultimate challenge and all-new Ambush Hitting for a more realistic “plan of attack” at the plate. Forge your baseball journey when MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18. Players can purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition to receive up to four days of early access to the game. Pre-orders for both the Standard and Deluxe editions are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Mario’s Picross – Use logic to help Mario reveal mysterious hidden pictures! The secret lies in the numeric codes at the top and on the left side of each window. Decipher these numbers and chisel boxes away strategically to reveal the hidden images in more than 250 brain-bending puzzles. But be careful – every mistake will cost you precious minutes! It will take quick wits and a speedy pace to solve the puzzle before the clock runs out. Don’t worry – if you get stuck, you can start a puzzle with a hint! Mario’s Picross is available now to Nintendo Switch Online members.
- Donkey Kong – The 1994 classic released on the Game Boy system is back! Donkey Kong has kidnapped Pauline, and Mario is in hot pursuit. Perform back-flips and rope spins to overcome the obstacles in Mario’s path, moving jump stands and ladders to create a path to his goal across over 100 stages. Donkey Kong is available now to Nintendo Switch Online members.
Nintendo Music:
- Tune in With Tanooki Mario – Whip your tail and prepare to fly into action – the Super Mario Bros. 3 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks**. Journey into Mushroom World with classic tracks like the bouncy “Bros. Battle” and the high-octane “King of the Koopas.” Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 46th MAXIMUS CUP – Mira Edition – Get ready to suit up for another exciting MAXIMUS CUP online event! Nintendo Switch Online members playing the Tetris 99 online* mode during the event period can collect 100 event points to unlock a new in-game collaborative theme. The Tetris 99 46th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from March 14 at 12 a.m. PT to March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Last Chance to Join the My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge! –There’s still time to join the My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge for an opportunity to receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points***! Until March 17, players across the globe will join forces to try and finish one million combined laps in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Even if you participate for just one lap, you will be eligible to receive the Platinum Points if players worldwide combine to meet the goal. To get started, enter tournament code 1152-2501-4827. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to join the race and if you don’t have one, you can claim a code for a 14-day free trial membership****. Visit My Nintendo to learn more.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Keep the MAR10 Day Celebration Going – Through Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop are offering 30% off select Mario and friends titles, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder! Other titles included in the offer are Super Mario RPG, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. You can also enjoy 33% off on games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and more. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/mar10-day/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alehouse Tavern Simulator
- Apple Knight 2
- Attack Hole – Available March 14
- BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team
- Bridge Race & Stacky Dash – Available March 15
- Cashier Simulator
- Content Warning: Scary Filming
- Cyber Quest
- Dark Receipt – Available March 14
- EGGCONSOLE SUPER ZENON GAMMA 5 PC-8801mkIISR
- Endless Deaths
- Escape From Mystwood Mansion – Available March 19
- ESCAPE SITE 13
- Expelled!
- Forest Ranger Life Simulator – Available March 15
- Glowpop
- Hike Haven
- Hyper Mirror Run – Available March 14
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ~Fullland of Water and Light~
- Island Rescue
- JustAxe
- KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT – Available March 19
- K-pop Idols Dating: Anime Love for B.SeveT
- Lost Oasis – Available March 15
- Love Colors & Calm Colors – Available March 15
- Mini Football Cup
- ONE BTN BOSSES
- Party Arcade: Enhanced Edition
- Public Transport Simulator 2 – Available March 14
- QUIZ 50 Ways to Read the KANJI 生
- Ringo’s Roundup
- Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic Collector’s Edition
- S. Prysm Destroyer – Available March 19
- Sakura Haven – Available March 14
- Scrap Divers – Available March 17
- Snails vs Humans
- The Hungry Lamb
- Tinkertown
- Tiny Lands & Not Not – A Brain Buster
- Wine Factory Simulator – Available March 14
- Witchroid Vania: A Magical Girl’s Fantastical Adventures
