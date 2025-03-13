Gundam EX and GQuuuuuuX join the roster of Gundam Breaker 4 in a free update

Bandai Namco revealed today that Gundam Breaker 4 will be receiving two new mobile suits from the franchises’ recent animation efforts.

Gundam EX hails from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, the 2024 CGI mini-series that takes place in the Universal Century timeline. This suit is actually the “antagonist” of the series, which focuses on soldiers from the Principality of Zeon as protagonists. The full series is available to watch on Netflix.

GQuuuuuuX (I have no idea how to pronounce this, but Aftermath tried) is from the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX series. Taking place in a timeline where Zeon won the One Year War, and illegal Gundam fights called “Clan Battles” exist. Piloted by Yuzuriha Amata, she teams up with the recently re-emerged Red Gundam to take part in these competitions.

Both suits are available for purchase in Gundam Breaker 4’s in-game shop and along with these two suits this free March update will also include new parts, diorama objects, poses and other items.

Gundam Breaker 4 is available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform.

Gundam Breaker 4 – Gundam EX and GQuuuuuuX screens:

