DC x Sonic the Hedgehog begins shipping March 19th

Originally teased in last September’s Sonic Central, we learned that SEGA’s blue hedgehog and his friends will be meeting up with some real super heroes when DC crosses paths with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Those looking to see the epic meeting between Sonic and Superman won’t have to wait much longer as the 1st issue of DC x Sonic the Hedgehog will be coming to store shelves on March 19th. Penned by the much beloved scribe of the Sonic comics, Ian Flynn, pencils by Adam Bryce Thomas and colors by Matt Herms, we’ll see Darkseid finding his way to Sonic’s universe seeking a way to bring the universe under his heel. Will the master of Apokolips get his hands on the Chaos Emeralds or will Sonic and the Justice League stop him in this 5 part mini-series?

In addition to the comic book, DC x Sonic the Hedgehog will see crossover apparel that will be sold exclusively at Target. These hats, shirts and more will feature Sonic the Hedgehog characters dressed up as DC Super Heroes.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 with a cover by Pablo M. Collar and a variant cover by Ethan Young can be found where comic books are sold starting on March 19th, 2025.

DC X Sonic the Hedgehog Price: $16.38 1 used & new available from $16.38

Purchase on Amazon

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog product shots: