Get a chance to be the first to shop at Nintendo San Francisco in this MyNintendo Sweepstakes



It’s been a little under a year since Nintendo revealed that they would be opening a new official store out west in San Francisco, CA. Well today we finally learned the exact address and when the store will begin operation.

Nintendo San Francisco (Keeping with the naming convention it created with Nintendo New York) will be situated in the Union Square neighborhood in the city by the bay. Situated on 331 Powell St, along the city’s iconic street cars, visitors will be able to purchase Nintendo Hardware, Software and character goods featuring the company’s creations. I’m sure in the future the store will be the host to many events such as game launches, Nintendo Direct group viewings and more!

To commemorate the store’s grand opening on May 15th 2025, Nintendo is offering 1 lucky winner and 2 guests of the winner’s choosing an exclusive tour of the store. The MyNintendo x Nintendo San Francisco Sweepstakes will let MyNintendo members enter up to 5 times by using their account’s platinum points. Travel and Lodging will be provided as you will be given VIP treatment for the big day in San Francisco.

It’s great that Nintendo fans won’t have to travel to New York for a one of a kind Nintendo experience. Although I won’t lie as I’m worried with extra locations, Nintendo New York won’t be showered with the attention it’s previously gotten when it was ostensibly an “only child” in the US. I mean Doug Boswer can only attend a single launch event, I mean, unless they have warp pipes installed between the stores…