Gundam Wing celebrates 30 years by visiting Overwatch 2

Nineteen ninety five, on TV, Asahi Gundam fans got the latest entry Gundam set outside of the Universal Century timeline. Gundam Wing might’ve had modest success in its home country, but when it hit American shores thanks to Cartoon Network…it was the spearhead of Gundam-mania.

30 years later, Bandai Namco is celebrating the series and one of the festivities involves collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment and their immensely popular Hero Shooter, Overwatch 2. Starting today players can pick up skins for Mercy, Ramattra, Reaper and Soldier: 76 where their human visage is replaced with that of several iconic mobile suits from the franchise. The Swedish field medic Mercy will don the likeness of Wing Gundam Zero, the Omnic Ramattra will bear the visage of Gundam Epyon. Rivals Soldier: 76 and Reaper will take to the battlefield as Tageese and Gundam Deathscythe Hell (Not sure who did the theming on this one).

If pricing is in line with other legendary skins, each Gundam Wing skin should set you back 1900 Overwatch coins (roughly 19 USD). We also don’t know when this collaboration will end…so if you really want to protect the payload as your favorite Gundam, you might want to act soon.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, Switch and the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Meanwhile G Gundam had its 30th anniversary last year…and what did we get? Nothing…I’m still waiting for a perfect grade Tequila Gundam kit! WHERE IS IT BANDAI!?!

Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing – Gameplay Trailer



Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing - Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube