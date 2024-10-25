The first of Gundam Breaker’s four Season Pass DLC drops debuted today

Gundam Breaker 4 has been letting builders craft their own Gundam with parts from over 250 kits. However the number is set to grow as the game’s Season Pass is set to dole out it’s contents starting on October 24th and will continue in a weekly cadence for the next 4 weeks.

The first drop will offer a brand new Story Mission “GO! Restart!!”, diorama pieces and four new Gundam model kits each detailed below.

Crossbone Gundam X1 Full Cloth

Penelope

The 00 Qan[T] Full Saber

Sengoku Astray Gundam

The Story Mission and the Diorama pieces can be purchased a la carte, but those looking just get the kits, the four from this drop and other season pass release will be available at a later date as owners of the season pass just get early access. Bandai Namco also released a trailer detailing all the bounty that the season pass will bring so for owners of the pass, you’re in for a fruitful four weeks.

Gundam Breaker 4 is available now on PC, Switch, and the PlayStation platform.

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Seasonal Content Trailer



