Power up a Mobile Suit to bring destruction to your foes in Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red vs Blue

To celebrate the release of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance on Netflix, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. has teamed up with Look North World for a new Fortnite experience featuring the world of Gundam.

Starting today Gundam fans can join up with either the Earth Federation Forces or the Principality of Zeon, set up your bases, obtain MS Reactor power and unleash the powerful mobile suit to wreak havoc against your foes. The EFF can power up a Gundam EX and ZAKU II Solari will aid the forces of Zeon.

Choosing a cause will have its rewards as those who sit atop of this mode’s leaderboards can take home V-Bucks and even model kits from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance every week during this experience’s uptime. So go out there and show the opposing forces no mercy!

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Red vs Blue can be accessed via Fortnite Creative utilizing the code: 7089-7797-5952.

GUNDAM: REQUIEM FOR VENGEANCE RED VS BLUE Gameplay Trailer | Fortnite Creative | 7089-7797-5952



Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red vs Blue screens:

