Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets Steam Deck verified at launch

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been a long time coming (our review is most definitely on the way), and to reward some of that patience Ubisoft has thankfully gone through the trouble of providing Steam Deck verification for the title. The original stated it wouldn’t be possible, but that was before the chain of game delays. See? Release date delays are good sometimes!

So if you’re looking to take on some latest and greatest open world Assassin’s Creed on the go, it’ll be available on day one, at launch, on Steam as an officially verified Steam Deck title. So great news all around. Make sure to check back for our opinion on the title soon as well.

Check out a Steam trailer and more details from the Assassin’s Creed blog below.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Steam Trailer

We have some exciting news to share: our talented developers gave Steam Deck players the option to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows at launch ; despite initially announcing we wouldn’t be able to support until later. Indeed, the team made great progress over the past few weeks and was able to make it happen for launch, despite the fact the team thought it would not be the case. It is now fully confirmed the game is “Steam Deck verified” for launch on March 20th. We know many of you who play on Steam Deck have requested this, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring Shadows to this platform. While graphical settings will be locked at launch, you’ll be able to choose the upscalers you want, and we’re looking into providing further options in future updates. Steam players will also be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows Achievements from day one, and you can find the full list of achievements here. You can also check out the collectible virtual trading cards, badges, emoticons, and background images coming exclusively to Steam. Wishlist Assassin’s Creed Shadows now or pre-purchase it to get the Claws of Awaji expansion and Thrown to the Dogs bonus quest for free. Assassin’s Creed Shadows releases on March 20 on Steam, with the expansion launching later in 2025.