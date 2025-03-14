Silent Hill f is revealed with an all-star creative team

The fog truly has dissipated for fans of Silent Hill. For a long time the series lay dormant, but thanks to Konami’s re-investment in the IP, we saw an excellent remake of Silent Hill 2 from Poland based Bloober Team and it seems their own internal team has been cooking up something as well.

Revealed during the latest edition of Silent Hill Transmission, Silent Hill f takes the series to Japan and back to the 1960s. In an unassuming mountain town of Ebisugaoka, a teenage girl Shimizu Hinako is suddenly left alone as a mysterious fog seemingly transforms the quiet burg into a place of nightmares. What strikes me about the footage that is shared is how vibrant the colors are. The red hues really pop out in a franchise whose color palette has consistently been “rusty” and “gray”.

The program last night also revealed some of the creatives that will be working on this title. Motoi Okamoto who was the producer of the successful Silent Hill 2 remake will be serving as a producer on this title. Ryukishi07, the creator of the When They Cry visual novel series will be handling the writing and kera will handing character and monster design. Series mainstay Akira Yamaoka will be joined the guy who composed this jam, Kensuke Inage, will be working on the game’s soundtrack.

While there is no release window, the game will be coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

SILENT HILL f screens:

SILENT HILL f | Official Reveal Trailer (4K: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI



SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) with subtitles | March 13, 2025 | KONAMI



