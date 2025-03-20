Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally steps into the light today, worldwide

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is here y’all! We reviewed it here in case you missed our take on the latest and greatest entry in Ubisoft’s series, but overall it’s trending in a positive direction according to the meta review data out there.

Either way, the game has landed on consoles platforms and the PC today, and is fully Steam Deck verified for those looking to take it on the go. Check out the new launch trailer and announcement from Ubisoft below.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Launch Trailer:



Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the new iteration of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is now available worldwide. The game is available on Ubisoft+*, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Additionally, the game is Steam Deck verified.

Led by Ubisoft Québec**, the acclaimed studio behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Shadows immerses players in 16th-century Japan. Players can experience the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful samurai of historical legend. As players embark on their personal journeys and engage with their distinct gameplay styles, they will encounter pivotal historical figures and shape their shared destiny as Japan treads a brutal path toward unification.

As the first major open-world RPG installment since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Shadows ushers in a new era for the franchise, launching exclusively on new-gen platforms. Developed with the latest ANVIL engine technology, the game takes immersion to new heights with a richly detailed world, introducing cutting-edge features like dynamic seasonal weather, real-time lighting and shadows, stunningly realistic visuals, diverse landscapes, and destructible environments that react to player actions.

The standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Macs via the Mac App Store.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack” which contains gear, and weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack” contains hideout cosmetics, and “Mastery Points”.

The Collector’s Edition includes the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack”, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack”, “Mastery Points”, and physical content. The physical contents are a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke figurine, Naoe’s life-sized Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, a 76-page collector’s artbook, and 2 sumi-e lithographs.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available on Ubisoft+ Premium* for $17.99 per month.

