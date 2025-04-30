Ubisoft drops a post launch update roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows a critical and we assume financial hit for Ubisoft, the company today revealed their plans for a series of free content drops and updates for the title for the first year.

The planned roadmap of updates, which also includes the free Claws of Awaji expansion due later in the year, will feature more story content, rewards, collaborations of some sort, gameplay improvement based on community feedback, and more.

Check out all the details below, along with a trailer showing off some of the new stuff in video form.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Year 1 Post Launch Roadmap

Today, Ubisoft revealed its Year 1 Post Launch Roadmap for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, highlighting a series of regular updates that will expand the live game experience over time. These updates will contain free content for all players, including additional story content, special collaborations, updates made in response to community feedback, new rewards, and more. The roadmap outlines specific details for the first few updates coming in May and June, introducing exciting additions to the game such as highly anticipated parkour improvements based on community feedback. Additional details on these updates and future content will be revealed later. For more information on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Year 1 Post-Launch Roadmap content, visit: https://assassinscreed.com/shadows/post-launch-Y1-roadmap-article Launching later in 2025, the ‘Claws of Awaji’ expansion will introduce a brand-new open world region with over 10 hours of additional content. Details on the exact release date and pricing will be provided at another time.