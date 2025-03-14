Gustav leads off Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s character profile series

Sandfall Interactive wanted gamers to get acquainted with the Expeditioners that will embark on the latest journey to stop the Paintress from culling the population of a certain age in their upcoming reactive RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The developer released a character profile for Gustave, one of the party members you’ll control.

Voiced by Charlie Cox in English and Alexandre Gillet, he is an engineer from the city of Lumière responsible for its defense and agricultural systems. As he is nearing the age at which he will be dissipated by the Paintress, he opts to join the expedition in hopes of ending these killings, so the young will have a future. Don’t let his stodgy profession fool you, in the footage we’re treated to we’re shown he’s quite adept at wielding the sword and pistol.

As the weeks pass leading up to the launch of the game, Sandfall Interactive will be releasing more character trailers, giving us some insight to the expeditioners that are looking to wrest the lifespan of all living beings away from the Paintress.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will set off on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Gustave Character Trailer



