Ubisoft sneaks out a story trailer and pre-order info for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The latest and hopefully greatest entry in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has unfortunately suffered a couple of delays since it was originally revealed, but now that Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a solid March 20th, 2025 release date, fans can commit to the game by pre-ordering beginning today.

So what does pre-ordering get you this time around? Well since the game release was pushed off, Ubi will be giving players the first expansion, titled Claws of Awaji, away free as a bonus. The expansion will be for any version, ranging from the $69.99 Standard Edition to the $229.99 Collector’s Edition.

They also dropped off PC specs for the title, which can be seen below along with the new story trailer, screens and more.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Story Trailer:



Assassin's Creed Shadows: Story Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Assassin’s Creed Shadows screens:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji expansion screens:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC requirements:





Today, Ubisoft announced that pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the upcoming installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise set in Feudal Japan, are now open. The game will be released worldwide on March 20 and will be accessible on Ubisoft+*, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store** as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Led by Ubisoft Québec***, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will immerse players in 16th century Japan. Players will experience the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful samurai of historical legend. Players will explore their personal journeys, encounter pivotal historical figures, and shape the duo’s shared destiny as Japan treads a brutal path toward unification. The newly revealed Story trailer offers a glimpse into this gripping narrative, showcasing a land in turmoil, fractured by war and threatened by foreign influences. Amid this chaos, Daimyo Oda Nobunaga’s relentless ambition will shape the fate of both heroes as they forge a path for a new Creed to emerge in Japan. The Standard Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and $69.99 on PC and Macs via the Mac App Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for $89.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox, Series X|S, and $89.99 on PC and Macs via the Mac App Store. The Collector’s Edition is available for $229.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and $ 229.99 on PC and Macs via the Mac App Store. The Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game, both offering exclusive content, are also available for pre-order: The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack” which contains gear, and weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack” containing hideout cosmetics, and “Mastery Points”.

will include the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack” which contains gear, and weapons for both Naoe and Yasuke, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack” containing hideout cosmetics, and “Mastery Points”. The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the “Sekiryu Dual Pack”, the “Sekiryu Hideout Pack”, “Mastery Points”, and physical content. The physical content will be a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe & Yasuke figurine, Naoe’s life-sized Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, a 76-paged collector’s artbook and 2 sumi-e lithographs. Players who pre-order any edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows will gain free access to the ‘Claws of Awaji’ expansion, launching later in 2025. This expansion will introduce a brand-new open-world region with over 10 hours of additional content plus new skills, gear, abilities, and a new weapon for Naoe, the Bō. In this new adventure, players will journey to the mysterious island of Awaji, where Naoe and Yasuke will be relentlessly chased by the Sanzoku Ippa, a dangerous new faction threatening the region. Avoiding the traps and ambushes set by these deadly new foes, players will feel the tension of being hunted. For more information about Claws of Awaji, please visit https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/ game/assassins-creed/shadows/ expansion. Additionally, players who pre-order will gain access to the “Thrown to the Dogs” bonus quest, available at launch. Lastly, Ubisoft revealed the full list of recommended PC specifications for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. For more information, please see https://news.ubisoft.com/en- us/article/ 5dWbPvxtnNdQQVI3cb2m3p/ assassins-creed-shadows-pc- specs-revealed-preorders-open . For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit: assassinscreed.com .