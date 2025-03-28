Another 20 tracks drop into the Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 3+4 playlist on Spotify

In the two weeks since the first 20 tracks of the the Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 3+4 dropped exclusively on Spotify, we learned that despite his initial exclusion, Bam Margera will be a playable character in this remake make thanks to the insistence of Tony Hawk himself (The man might not be recognized or mistaken for someone else…but man can he wield his power).

So I wonder what will happen next that Activision has dropped another 20 tracks…will we get an announcement of a remaster of the two Tony Hawk’s Underground games? I for one want to see Eric Sparrow in 4K!

If you’re wondering what tracks were actually added you can check out the playlist and see which songs were most recently added.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is coming soon to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform on July 11th, 2025.

