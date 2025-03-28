Konami announces yet another compilation, this time for the iconic shooter series, Gradius

If you want to show you have retro gamer cred you should be able to recite the Konami code, but if you really want to flex you’d be able to tell people which game that code first appeared in. I’ll spare you the google search, it’s 1986’s version of Gradius on the Famicom. Rather than live a multitude of lives, this version gave you a full set of power-ups. Why am I prattling on about this? Well you better commit the code to memory cause you’ll need it when the Gradius games re-release again in Gradius Origins coming to PC and consoles on August 7th 2025.

Experience the 6 original titles & spinoffs in its various permutations and for the first time in over 15 years a new entry in the franchise as Salamander III continues the story that took place in Salamander.

For those looking to get their hands on a physical version of this title, Konami has teamed up with Limited Run Games yet again! The “Physical Forever” retailer will offer 3 versions of the title, Standard, Classic and Collector’s each packing more than the last. Don’t dawdle though as these will only be available on the LRG website starting on March 28th for a limited time.

GRADIUS ORIGINS Limited Run Games Editions:



As for Gradius Origins it will be coming out digitally on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on August 7th.

GRADIUS ORIGINS screens:

GRADIUS ORIGINS | Announcement Trailer



GRADIUS ORIGINS includes the following titles:

*The following list of titles shows the names which were originally first released.

GRADIUS

GRADIUS JP ver

GRADIUS Bubble System ver

NEMESIS NA ver

NEMESIS EU ver

NEMESIS NA Proto ver

GRADIUS II

GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Early ver

GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Mid ver

GRADIUS II Gofer no Yabou JP Late ver

VULCAN VENTURE NA ver

GRADIUS III

GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP Old ver

GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP New ver

GRADIUS III ASIAN ver

GRADIUS III Densetsu kara Shinwa e JP AM Show ver

SALAMANDER

SALAMANDER JP ver

LIFE FORCE NA ver

LIFE FORCE

LIFE FORCE JP ver

SALAMANDER2

SALAMANDER 2 JP ver

SALAMANDER III

SALAMANDER III