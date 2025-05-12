Shred with new Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 3+4 screens and listen to some selections from the soundtrack

As we get closer and closer to the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Activision is really amping up the hype levels with the THPS Fest last weekend and now the release of a plethora of screenshots for the remastered games along with Wave 3 of the official game soundtrack.

The screens cover a few different categories including the environments, the single player mode, multiplayer and some shots of new skater pros Zion Wright and Nora Vasconcellos.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Single Player screens:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Nora and Zion screens:



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Multiplayer screens:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Environment screens:



The soundtrack is shaping up super nicely, and includes some absolute bangers as expected, in terms of returning music and new tracks. Check those details out below too.



You can have a listen to the Spotify playlist and for a sample of the updated set of songs.

New Tracks:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster

Idles – Gift Horse

Common Perry – Better Off

Thee Oh Sees, Osees – A Foul Form

Danny Brown- Uknowhatimsayin¿ (Feat. Obongjayar)

Strawberry Fuzz- East of the 40s

… and more!

Returning Tracks:

Mastodon- Precious Stones

The Dead Milkmen- Dean’s Dream

Steve Lacy – C U Girl

Sex Pistols- Holidays In The Sun

The Cult – New York City

Lupe Fiasco- Kick, Push

… plus even more classics!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is coming soon to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation on July 11th, 2025.

