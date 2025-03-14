Sample the songs you’ll be skating to as Activision sets up a Tony Hawk Pro-Skater 3+4 Playlist exclusively on Spotify

Tony Hawk, Chad Muska, The Doomslayer or even The Revenant, whoever you’re using as you hit the spots in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, one thing will be the same…the music you’ll be listening to as you’re hitting the gaps and hopefully putting up a big score.

So in order to get players amped up as they wait for July 11th to come around, Activision has set up a curated playlist featuring some of the songs you’ll be hearing in their upcoming remake of the seminal entries of the franchise that debuted during the Playstation 2 era. Returning tracks such as Ace of Spades (Motörhead), Them Bones (Alice in Chains) and new tracks such as Yankee and the Brave (Run the Jewels) Collard Greens (ScHoolboy Q Ft. Kendrick Lamar) are part of the 20 track playlist the publisher has released today. So if the weather is nice near you, go outside, put on your headphones and do some skating…before you know it, you’ll be able to do it in the comfort of your own home.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is coming soon to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform on July 11th, 2025.



New Tracks: Turnstile – Real Thing End It – New Wage Slavery Jeff Rosenstock – Head Schoolboy Q ft. Kendrick Lamar – Collard Greens Urethane – Dog Years … and more to come! Returning Tracks: Motörhead – Ace of Spades CKY – 96 Quite Bitter Beings Adolescents – Amoeba Alice In Chains – Them Bones Denzel Curry – Ultimate … and even more classics returning! This soundtrack is more than just music—it’s an experience. Whether you grew up blasting these tracks while landing kickflips or you’re discovering them for the first time, THPS3+4 is bringing the vibes, the nostalgia, and the pure adrenaline of skate culture back in full force.