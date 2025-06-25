Jack Black reprises his role as Officer Dick in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Activision apparently still has a slow drip of announcements for the very much anticipated Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, which is set to drop in on July 11th for pretty much every single console platform and the PC.

Today’s reveal? Jack Black is officially returning to voice secret skater Officer Dick (given name Richard Ennvee, har har) and his UK counterpart, Constable Richard! See the new trailer and some screens of Jack Black doing his thing below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Officer Dick:



Officer Dick Returns to THPS | Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4



As a youth, Richard Ennvee was mocked by other skaters and called a “poser.” Overtaken by the need for revenge, Dick vowed to one day become what those skaters feared most – the long arm of the law! Players are in for a treat as they will also get to meet Officer Dick’s UK counterpart, Constable Richard, in the game’s London level. Voiced too by Jack Black, Constable Richard is every bit as hard-nosed and utterly ridiculous as Officer Dick.