The Legend of Zelda live-action film release date revealed on Nintendo Today!

I’m sure all of us who watched the Nintendo Direct were perplexed that Metroid Prime 4 was placed in the middle of the presentation and what closed out the presentation was a mobile app dedicated to Nintendo news. Well it seems like once again Nintendo got the last laugh as Nintendo Today! was the first place to break the news of the release date of the company’s upcoming live action film based on their iconic Legend of Zelda franchise.

While there are minimal details regarding the cast of the film, we will know the movie will hit theaters on March 26th, 2027. It seems Nintendo’s 2nd theatrical film will be facing some tough competition and it’s from a company they’ve competed with before…as Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be hitting theaters a week before on March 19th 2027. Adding to the mayhem, another pair of rivals will also be released on March 29th 2027 as we get the 3rd installment of the Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla vs Kong series. Looks like we’re in for a doozy of a box office battle in March of 2027…may the best IP win!

Which movie will your hard earned cash go towards…what type of novelty popcorn bucket will be get from a Legend of Zelda movie? Well…we have nearly 2 years to figure it out!