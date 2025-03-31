$100,000 will likely draw many contenders to Virtua Fighter Open Championships starting this May

Virtua Fighter as a franchise is starting to pick up steam again, as a new entry has been announced and the latest entry has been retooled and released on PC as Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.. SEGA is looking to continue the momentum by offering $100,000 to the winner of its inaugural Virtua Fighter Open Championship!

Players from around the world can compete to qualify for the Championships in sanctioned tournaments in the following regions (North America, Europe, Japan and Asia (excluding Japan)). The first regional qualifier will take place May 23rd to May 25th at the Chicagoland Area’s Combo Breaker and other regional qualifiers will reveal themselves as time progresses. Needless to say for the next year or so we’ll be expecting plenty of high level action from players of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. and hopefully we’ll even get some news regarding Virtua Fighter 6!

Will you tune in to Combo Breaker to see who will be amongst the players vying for the $100,000 prize? Is it too late to get good at the game…does anyone know any good coaches?

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is available now exclusively on PC.

Virtua Fighter Open Championship Announcement Trailer



