CKRD and Linkin Park team up to help those who are about to rock in Fortnite Festival

I guess when I think of Linkin Park I’m thinking of Chester Bennington (RIP), Mike Shinoda…and the DJ. However, despite my ankle deep knowledge of the band seemingly extending to just the vocalists, I guess the team of CRKD have a higher appreciation of the other members of the group as they’ve teamed up to produce a special edition of their NEO S controller.

The NEO S Linkin Park Edition stands out with it’s hot pink and oily…also pearlescent tones which invokes the band’s latest album From Zero which features a new lead singer in the form of Emily Armstrong. This controller contains all the bells and whistles of the NEO S, from its Hall Effect sticks which promises zero drift, adjustable triggers and customizable back buttons. This controller also comes with the Festival attachment which adds 5 fret buttons onto the top of the controller to give you a more natural way of enjoying Fortnite Festival, the music-centric mode from Epic’s seemingly jack of all trades game platform.

The controller is available on the CRKD website as well as the Linkin Park website for $59.99 and is expected to ship in June 2025. So don’t go into your next shred session with any ol’ controller show’em what you’re made of with your CRKD NEO S Linkin Park Edition.