Shadow Labyrinth, Bandai Namco’s twisted take on Pac-Man, gets a release date and more

We were most definitely a bit confused after the Pac-Man episode of the recent adult animated series, Secret Level, on Prime Video back in December, but when Bandai Namco announced a game based on the concept, things became a bit clearer. Sorta.

Shadow Labyrinth, which is inspired by that dark and twisted episode (or maybe it’s the other way around?), is a 2D Metroidvania-style adventure which drops you on a hostile planet and teams you up with PUCK, the evil looking Pac-Man entity who is your key to survival. The title is set to hit the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on July 18th, 2025.

Check out the game details, a release date announcement trailer, new screens and more!

Shadow Labyrinth screens:

Discover a world of secrets including a darkly inspired take on the iconic PAC-MAN and other legendary arcade IP in SHADOW LABYRINTH, the action-packed 2D platformer from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., the game is an epic journey through a hostile planet where dangers both new and familiar challenge players, and where they must explore, hunt, and consume the dark creatures around them in their quest to become the planet’s apex predator. SHADOW LABYRINTH is slated for release on July 18, 2025, and is available now for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions. The game is also launching on Nintendo Switch, with digital pre-orders opening soon. For more information, visit www.shadowlabyrinthgame.com. Also revealed today, a new trailer spotlights never-before-seen game play including the first glimpse of a powerful mode players unlock as they progress through the game, where they take on the form of a massive robotic mech called GAIA. GAIA inflicts devastating damage to enemies and levels the playing field for battles with some of the game’s most epically huge bosses. GAIA is the latest reveal of multiple modes of play along with the quick and agile Swordsman No.8 melee combat and Mini PUCK mode that lets players ride rails and explore small areas in classic PAC-MAN fashion. As a departure from any previous PAC-MAN game, SHADOW LABYRINTH puts players in the role of another character as protagonist, a warrior known only as Swordsman No. 8, but with the mysterious yet familiar yellow companion PUCK at their side. PUCK’s role is that of guide and guardian, teaching players that their aim in this treacherous world is to escape it, and to achieve that they must consume everything that waits in the darkness to survive and grow more powerful. Along the way, they encounter increasingly challenging enemies and puzzles with game play that weaves fluid tried and true 2D action platformer mechanics with inspired modern game design. SHADOW LABYRINTH offers a vast maze-filled world to explore as players uncover secrets about the planet and meet its various inhabitants, some friendly and others dangerous. The game features an engaging narrative, where venturing deeper into this maze of a world begins to unravel the mystery of the planet and PUCK’s role in it. The rich story draws wider inspiration than just PAC-MAN, tapping into Bandai Namco’s broader library to delight fans with unexpected connections to Bandai Namco’s legacy of arcade and space-themed games. Full details on all available digital pre-order versions for SHADOW LABYRINTH include: Digital Standard Edition: Includes the Base Game and Original Arcade Sound FX Pre-order bonus.

Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes the Base Game, Original Arcade Sound FX Pre-order bonus, and Digital Deluxe Content (Digital Artbook and Digital Soundtrack)