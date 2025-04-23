Golden Week brings savings from the folks at SEGA

Showa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day and Children’s Day. These tightly packed holidays from April 29th to May 5th forms what is ostensibly known as Golden Week in Japan where folks take an entire week off to celebrate. Well before the folks at SEGA check out for this yearly tradition, they want to make sure gamers whether they celebrate or not are able to enjoy some of their releases at discounted rates.

These Golden Week savings will be available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Marketplace and Steam and will span franchises like Sonic, Persona and Like a Dragon. In fact this will mark the first time Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will have its MSRP slashed giving you a chance to travel to RGG Studio’s rendition of America’s 50th state. Perhaps you want to claim FGC glory? Pick up Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. which will be discounted up to 35% off and start training for the Virtua Fighter Open Championship which offers a sizable $100,000 purse for the winner.

The savings won’t last forever, so start browsing and filling up those carts for some great gaming goodness!

PlayStation | Big Games Big Deals | April 23 – May 7

Xbox | Golden Week Sale | April 29 – May 5

Steam | Golden Week Sale | April 24 – May 8