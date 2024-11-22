SEGA reveals Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for PC

Virtua Fighter, while lauded, doesn’t have quite the PC release history. 1 and 2 were available on PC (with 2 actually being on Steam), otherwise it was relegated to arcades and consoles. SEGA hopes to change that as they announced that Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be coming to PC this winter.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is based on Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown and will see additional balance updates, rollback netcode and 60fps/4k resolution as additions. The announcement also revealed that VF5 Ultimate Showdown will also get a new update dubbed “Ver. 2.0”.

It’s somewhat odd that the PC version will be a fork of the console version…I’m curious as to why SEGA opted for this route rather than to stick to the Ultimate Showdown moniker. Hopefully the differences between the two versions won’t be too vast, but it is good to see SEGA still feels their 3D fighter is still viable in a market with plenty of players.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will be released this winter on PC (via Steam) and players can wishlist the title via this link.

VIRTUA FIGHTER 5 R.E.V.O. – Opening Cinematic



VIRTUA FIGHTER 5 R.E.V.O. screens: