Queen Dizzy finally graces the Nintendo Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive

It took a while for Guilty Gear Strive to arrive to Nintendo Switch (Nearly 4 years…but who’s counting), but Switch players were rewarded for their patience as their version of Arc System Works’ premiere fighting game franchise was bundled with all the characters and features from the game’s first three seasons and as an enticement to get players to purchase the game’s season 4 content, they have opted to offer the first character from that batch of updates absolutely free.

Dizzy or rather Queen Dizzy has been a mainstay in the franchise since Guilty Gear X, going from a misunderstood end boss to being a much beloved fixture Since her debut she has gotten married, bore a son and become the queen of the Vialattea Kingdom. However don’t let all this progress give you the assumption her combat prowess has withered. She is still just as deadly if not more than her husband Ky Kiske. In fact for those looking to learn more about her mechanics ArcSys has prepared a video primer just for this occasion.

The Fourth Season of Guilty Gear Strive post release content is definitely worth keeping an eye on as we’ll see the return of another fan favorite character, Venom, the debut of Unika whom is the focus of the upcoming Guilty Gear Dual Rulers anime and the very out of left field, but much anticipated arrival of Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Unlike the base game and the first 3 seasons of content, Switch owners will be getting these characters at the same time as the other platforms.

Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

