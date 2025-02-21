Hunter x Hunter x Nen Impact dated for July 17th, pre-orders available now

If you’re a Hunter x Hunter fan, you’ve probably got the patience of a saint, especially with author Yoshihiro Togashi’s frequent health related hiatuses. Well thankfully Arc System Works won’t keep you waiting too much longer as the company announced it’s video game take on the franchise Hunter x Hunter NEN x Impact will arrive onto PC and consoles on July 17th 2025.

The team based fighting game will feature a roster of 16 characters and we also learned the game will feature a season pass which will add additional characters to the roster, the first being Neferpitou. We also learned about the game’s various modes which include a Story Mode, Versus, Combo Trials, Replay mode, Collectibles Gallery and Online Multiplayer Modes featuring Rollback Netcode.

Now that we have the game’s release date Arc System Works also revealed the pre-order options and incentives. The game will come in both digital and physical forms and is available in standard and deluxe editions. The digital deluxe edition will grant users character color variants, the Season 1 pass as well as 48 hour early access (PC and PlayStation only) The physical limited edition will be packed with a Steelbook case, artbook, acrylic stands and a costume pack.

Hunter x Hunter NEN x Impact will be available on PC, Switch and the PlayStation 5 on July 17th, 2025.

HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT – Pre-Order Trailer



HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT - Pre-Order Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Hunter x Hunter x Nen Impact screens: