The start of Season 4 of the Guilty Gear -Strive- finally has a date and it is October 31, 2024. Leading the pack will be a familiar face albeit in a brand new role. Dizzy, the half gear wife of Ky Kiske and mother of Sin Kiske returns to the battlefield and given Ky’s new title of King…that means Dizzy is now Royalty. In fact her name in-game reflects this change in station as she is addressed as Queen Dizzy and her look in Strive shows her regal transformation.

While we didn’t get a full character trailer, we did get to see a small clip (possibly a pre-fight cinematic), between her and series protagonist Sol Bad Guy, where the latter addresses the former by her new title and Dizzy reciprocates by addressing Sol as father. Arc System Works promises additional details about Dizzy and the changes that will be coming when she arrives onto the scene at the end of October.

The other major announcement from Arc System Works during Tokyo Game Show is the reveal of a 2nd Beta for the “Team of 3” game mode. From November 8th to the 11th players can stress test this 3v3 mode without even needing to own the base title. It will be interesting to see how this mode will alter the flow of Guilty Gear matches as it incorporates assists into an otherwise 1v1 experience.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Queen Dizzy:

Guilty Gear Season 4 with it’s new characters, new stages, balance changes and even new moves for some characters looks to set the standard on how post-release content should be done. If you’re looking for the latest updates on all things Guilty Gear, be sure to visit the game’s website or follow its various social media accounts such as @GUILTYGEAR_PR or @ArcSystemWorksU.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platform and as announced at PAX West the title will be making its debut on the Switch January 23rd, 2025.

Here’s your first in-game look at “Queen Dizzy” 🌼 She will be coming to GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- on October 31st, 2024!#ARCTGS2024 #GGST #QueenDizzy pic.twitter.com/WRir6vqFOY — Arc System Works America (@ArcSystemWorksU) September 26, 2024