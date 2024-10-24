Her Highness Queen Dizzy makes her Guilty Gear -STRIVE- debut October 31th

There’s no better way to start a new season of characters than leading off with royalty, right? That’s how Arc System Works will be kicking off their 4th season pass. Dizzy, the half human, half gear, pacifist, former pirate, wife, mother and now queen will be entering the battlefield that she loathes. Powered by wings that grant her the ability to utilize fire and ice, Queen Dizzy looks regal and in control, showing how much character growth she has gone through since her introduction nearly a quarter century ago in 2000’s Guilty Gear 4.

Queen Dizzy will be available for purchase or unlocked if you own the 4th season pass on October 31st. Those who don’t want to commit to the season pass’s $24.99 price point can purchase her for $6.99, but then you will miss out on the 2 extra stages, color packs and the other characters which are on horizon such as Venom, Unika and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Lucy who will be making her fighting game debut. Arc System Works will also commemorate this launch with discounts on the base game (50% off), Season 2 (50% off) and Season 3 (30% off)…it is odd Season 1 isn’t getting a discount.

I’m looking forward to seeing if these Queen Dizzy and the other season four characters will shake up the Guilty Gear -STRIVE- tournament scene.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is available now on PC, the Xbox and PlayStation platform and it will be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch on January 23rd, 2025.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Queen Dizzy/Balance Update screens:



Queen Dizzy | Announcement Trailer | Guilty Gear -Strive-



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- | Season Pass 4 | Battle Balance Update Trailer



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- | Season Pass 4 | Battle Balance Update Trailer

