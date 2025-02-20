Gameplay modifiers and new moves come to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind transported us back to the past where games cost a quarter a play, but yet a modern audience always wants more bells and whistles with their gaming experience. Thankfully the team at Digital Eclipse is aware and has been hard at work given players a more modular experience.

Coming this week, the beat’em up is set to get an update that puts control into your hands. As Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind will be getting tailor your session with “morphers” these toggleable options can affect things such as gravity, speed and possibly more. Mix and Match for some new experiences you certainly couldn’t have in the base game!

Besides adjusting the world around you, the rangers will also be getting some new moves in their arsenal. The first being the Power Blast, it’s your traditional beat’em up move that can be used to get you out of a jam, but at the cost of some health. It’s sure to give you some breathing room when there’s one too many putties getting in your grill. The next new feature is dubbed the “ground recovery”, this lets you recover from the knockback you’ve received from an enemy’s blow (assuming you hit the button within the appropriate time frame) and lets you get back into the fray with a counterattack.

Finally if you felt there wasn’t any difference between each ranger, the game will let you allocate skill points to each ranger. Adjust your ranger’s speed, power or defense to make each member play the way you want to.

The Digital Eclipse team isn’t done dabbling with the multiplayer. As you know you can play the game with six players with 3 players on 2 consoles. However this Spring, an update will allow additional console configurations including a scenario where each player can play on their own set up, up to six consoles. So if you want to be part of a team, but don’t want to share a couch you can team up from the comfort of your own home! This update is set to arrive this Spring.

The last bit of news is that the game’s physical edition is available now for pre-order at your favorite retailer or direct from the Atari Store. All the updates detailed above will be built into the disc/cartridge, so you’ll be able to experience the latest version of the game without an internet connection (Ok, so you’ll need the internet to experience online multiplayer…but that’s kind of a given,).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is available now on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.