Experience karting the Sonic way when SEGA teams with K1 Speed San Diego for a Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds experience during SDCC

It seems Sonic the Hedgehog and San Diego Comic Con is another one of these odd friendships which SEGA’s blue mascot has made in the past years. Previously the blue blur set up its very own food pop up, the Sonic Speed Cafe, but this year it seems they’re trying something different, something that ties into the upcoming title Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

From July 24th to the 27th SEGA will be taking over K1 Speed San Diego, a Go Karting franchise with a location near the Gaslamp Quarter and the San Diego Convention Center. Their track will be transformed into something you would see in the upcoming racer, players can speed past Dinosaur Jungle, Kraken Bay, and Sky World. When you’re not behind the wheel you can enjoy Sonic themed cuisine such as Sonic’s Golden Rings, Shadow’s Ultimate Sliders, and Tail’s Legendary Wings, only available during this brief collaboration.

Fans who wish to commemorate this occasion can purchase exclusive merchandise that you will not find anywhere else. Here is a brief summary of what you can expect for this collaboration:

What to Expect:

Immersive Sonic Racing Experience: Race at K1 Speed’s premier indoor track designed to feel like you’re racing in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Event Details:

What: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds x K1 Karting Experience

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds x K1 Karting Experience When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27, during business hours

Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27, during business hours Where: K1 Speed San Diego, 1709 Main St, San Diego, CA 92113

Full details of this collaboration can be found on K1 Speed San Diego’s webpage linked here.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be coming to PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms on September 25th, 2025.

