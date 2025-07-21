Parisian Genshin Impact players can experience the art of the game as Genshin Impact Teyvat Expo comes to Paris this Fall

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact has been pretty proactive when it comes to interacting with their fans. The game is a staple at many major conventions, hosts concerts, brand collaborations and even art exhibitions. While the last art exhibition might’ve been 2023’s Ride the Waves to a Rendezvous in Fontaine it seems the company is back at it again with a show that focuses on the entire game rather than a specific region as it returns to Paris this fall with Genshin Impact Teyvat Expo.

Unlike the Fontaine Centric show, this will be a paid event which will be available for 8 days from September 13th to the 21st at Les Halles. Tickets will cost €20, but besides the experience of seeing art from the game in person, you will receive a commemorative ticket, a code for in-game rewards, a Nod-Krai themed gift and an opportunity to purchase exclusive merch.

For full details of what you can expect from the exhibition, you can visit the event’s official site where you can purchase a ticket to the event.