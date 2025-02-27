CKRD reveals its licensed Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller

The age of plastic instruments came and went, but what’s old is new again as games such as Fortnite Festival started to reintroduce this style of rhythm gaming to the masses. While some guitar controllers have been made available, I think the CKRD Guitar Controller should be the definitive way to rock out on your guitar based rhythm games.

Why would I say this so confidently? It’s really because some of the key members of the CRKD team were also key members of RedOctane…you know, the company that more or less put the plastic instrument market on their map. Now CRKD is returning to a familiar market with their Guitar Controller. Working with Gibson Guitars, the CRKD Guitar Controller is shaped like the iconic Les Paul Guitar.

This controller comes in two forms, the Encore and the Pro. Both share a robust feature set such as a removable neck, wired and wireless connections, an eight-button Navigation Hub (meaning you don’t have to use the fret buttons when navigating menus), a D-Pad in the headstock, RGB lighting and a tilt sensor so you can activate star power like the old days. What differentiated the Pro from the Encore model are the following

Pro Exclusive Features

Hall Effect Strum Bar

Mechanical Fret Buttons

Blueberry Burst Face

Encore Exclusive Features

Mechanical Strum Bar

Membrane Fret Button

Tribal Face

The controller also comes in a multiplatform and a Xbox platform SKU. The multiplatform guitar is compatible with PC, PC Portables, Android, Switch and PlayStation hardware. The Xbox guitar is compatible with PC, PC Portables, Android, Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One. The controller is currently available for pre-order on the CRKD website and anyone who pre-orders directly will be eligible for a free Purple/Orange Ombre Guitar Shoulder Strap and an exclusive Collector’s Pin.

Guitar Controllers Redefined | Official Trailer • Gibson Les Paul



Guitar Controllers Redefined | Official Trailer • Gibson Les Paul

Watch this video on YouTube

CRKD x Gibson product shots: