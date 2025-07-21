Recruit an Android while you Summer in Natlan as Genshin Impact v5.8 kicks off on July 30th

While sister game Zenless Zone Zero has already kicked off their Summer Update a couple of days ago, Genshin Impact waited til the end of the week to detail their summer plans. On July 30th, the ARPG which helped make HoYoverse a household name in the West will be kicking off their latest update which will see the Traveler and friends get some R&R at Easybreeze Holiday Resort.

Joining you and Paimon in this excursion is Mualani and Chasca who are natives of Natlan, but what’s shocking is Bennett and Venti will make an appearance during this version’s questline “Sunspray Summer Resort”. Will we get more background on the unlucky, but upbeat adventurer…will we finally get answers to the rumor that Bennett is actually a native of Natlan? However don’t get too caught up in the main quest that you forget to participate in the seasonal activities the resort has to offer. Events such as “Travels are Fuller with Friends” and “Strikers Through the Storm” will earn you Sunspray Spirit which you can redeem for an exclusive 4-Star Claymore “Flame-Forged Insight” and a brand new outfit for Bennett!

This version will also lay the groundwork of the next region you will journey to Nod-Krai. In the prelude “The Journey Home” you will meet the first resident of Nod Krai, a robotic maid by the name of Ineffa. Help the lost automation return home and perhaps during this journey you might learn more about Teyvat’s past.

Ineffa will also be the game’s newest 5-star character. She will be recruitable in the first half of this update, where players will be able to experience the newest reaction type, Lunar-Charged. A variation of the Electro-Charged reaction, when Lunar-Charged is triggered a thundercloud will appear on the battlefield gradually dealing damage to any characters affected by either Electro or Hydro. This polearm user can also deploy a shield and a helper unit named Birgitta which will rush towards enemy units to deal AOE electro damage.

Joining Ineffa in the first phase summon banners will be everyone’s favorite light novel loving, lush of a granny, Citali! The second set of summon banners which will run during the version’s back half will give players another opportunity to recruit Chasca and Mualani. Each character’s signature weapons banners will also return if you want to finally commit to getting the weapon or strengthening your existing copies.

Per each version of the game, tweaks and optimizations have been added to aid gameplay. You will no longer need to manually adjust time on time sensitive missions and if you’re hunting for local specialties the game will tell you which characters to add to your party to make the hunt a lot easier. There will also be improved tutorials which will help players get a feel for new characters ensuring players will understand their mechanics.

Genshin Impact 5.8 is ready to send players to a summer getaway on July 30th. The game is available now on PC, Consoles and Mobile platforms and players can seamlessly switch between any platform the game is available on.

Version 5.8 “Sunspray Summer Resort” Trailer | Genshin Impact #NewVersion #Trailer #GenshinImpact



Version 5.8 "Sunspray Summer Resort" Trailer | Genshin Impact #NewVersion #Trailer #GenshinImpact

Watch this video on YouTube