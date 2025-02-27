Control a naked T-800 in Reef Entertainment’s Terminator 2D: No Fate

Movie tie-in games used to be a pretty regular occurrence, however timing those experiences alongside with a film’s theatrical release windows never really pans out. So in an age where we never got to play a Madame Web video game, Reef Entertainment decided to give us the next best thing…a modern tie-in game to a classic film.

Terminator 2D: No Fate is a side scrolling shooter/beat’em up which expands on the iconic 1991 film. Witness John Conner in the future as he executes his desperate gambit to prevent the murder of his mother in the past. Control both Sarah Conner and the reprogrammed T-800 (both clothed and naked) as they try to stay one step ahead of the lethal T-1000. The game promises to include original segments and multiple endings so maybe you can achieve something a bit more definitive than what we saw on the silver screens!

Free humanity from the grips of Skynet when Terminator 2D: No Fate arrives onto PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on September 5th, 2025.

Terminator 2D: No Fate screens:

Terminator 2D: NO FATE – Announcement Trailer (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox & PC)



Making Terminator 2D: NO FATE (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox & PC)



