Get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition bundle in October

Hey there fellow Trainers, those who are looking to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 console and the upcoming Pokémon Legends release, Nintendo this morning announced a Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition bundle just for you.

Hitting retail on October 16th, the same day that the game launches (while supplies last), the bundle will include a standard issue Nintendo Switch 2 along with a full game download of the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition release, for $499.99. The bundle will be available directly on the Nintendo Store as well as an assortment of retailers. See the product shot and official announcement below.

