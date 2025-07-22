Team Nuts claims victory in the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate – The Desert Perpetual raid race

Clocking in at just over 15 hours and 35 minutes of grueling encounters, puzzle solving and mechanic discovery, a Destiny fireteam has claimed the title of World’s First for the brand new Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate raid, The Desert Perpetual. Phew.

Team Nuts, comprised of Guardians known as Milito, Dabs, Enskeria, Silken, mitcH and Ham, pulled off the feat on on Saturday, July 19th, 2025 and earned their super cool World’s First “Wrestling-styled Champion Belt & Congratulations Card” reward — and the admiration of Destiny Guardians everywhere of course. Check out an edited version of their run below from streamer and fellow raider TheSnazzzyRock.

Even though they will not be gifted a belt from Bungie like Team Nuts, other players who finish the raid can unlock the ability to purchase some cool Bungie Rewards swag as well, including a The Desert Perpetual Raid Jacket, Kadet Max Sling Bag, Raid Pin and Title Pin. See those details below as well.

The Desert Perpetual Raid Jacket – Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by August 29, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until October 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT to order.

– Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by August 29, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until October 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT to order. The Desert Perpetual Kadet Max Sling Bag by Chrome Industries – Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by August 29, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until October 7, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to order.

– Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by August 29, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until October 7, 2025, at 9:59 AM PT to order. The Desert Perpetual Raid Pin – Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by December 2, 2025 at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until January 6, 2026, 11:59 PM PT to order.

– Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by December 2, 2025 at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until January 6, 2026, 11:59 PM PT to order. Atemporal Title Pin – Complete The Desert Perpetual raid by December 2, 2025 at 9:59 AM PT to unlock this Bungie Rewards offer. Players have until January 6, 2026 at 9:59 AM PT to order.

World’s First Desert Perpetual Encounter Clears



World's First Desert Perpetual Encounter Clears

Watch this video on YouTube