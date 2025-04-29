DIG VR powers up on PlayStation VR2, SteamVR today!

Get ready all you wanna be construction machine operators, DIG VR is set to hit both PlayStation VR2 and SteamVR headsets this week. Previously available only on Meta Quest headsets, Wired Productions and Just Add Water have rolled out the mini-digger VR experience across a couple more popular platforms for more of the world to enjoy.

Remember, they even launched a cool Dig FM digital radio station for all to listen to as they work at https://digfm.com/.

See the launch trailer and more details below.

DIG VR | Launch Trailer | SteamVR and PS VR2



DIG VR | Launch Trailer | SteamVR and PS VR2

Watch this video on YouTube

Publisher Wired Productions and award-winning developer Just Add Water are thrilled to announce that DIG VR is officially out now on Steam VR and PSVR 2 priced at £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99. SteamVR and PlayStation Plus players can enjoy a 20% launch discount for the next 2 weeks. For PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR players, it’s time to discover the authentic experience of operating excavators in DIG VR, a simulation-lite game with a casual arcade-twist. Watch the Launch trailer here Capturing the joy, adrenaline of life on a digger, DIG VR is an exciting experience for both construction novices and pros. Starting with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, players will earn the keys to colossal excavating machines with a diverse set of attachments to overcome the most challenging of jobs. Dig, delve, dredge, and discover the love of all things excavational in DIG VR. DIG VR players can expect: Choice of authentic & simplified control schemes

Full Career Mode Campaign with options for both serious & casual players

Take control of powerful machinery, with up to 4 machines in a range of sizes

Unlock up to seven unique tool heads to attach to the digger, including a bucket, breaker, circular saw, auger, trimmer, compactor and grabber.

Over 70 customisation options to unlock for your digger, including decal, paint & skins

Play quirky mini-games, or enjoy the zen sandbox mode

Featuring the first ever dynamic dig-able terrain in VR that can be dug, moved and dumped. DIG VR is out now on Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2, priced at £15.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 with a 20% discount on Steam VR and for PlayStation Plus Members. Find out where to buy via the Wired Productions website.