Delve into Anby Demara’s past in Zenless Zone Zero’s v1.6 update

Zenless Zone Zero revealed details regarding their upcoming 1.6 on a livestream which aired on their official Youtube channel. While we might’ve taken some time off in version 1.5 by attending a concert and enjoying some fishing, it looks like the next version of HoYoverse’s urban ARPG will steer us back into the dark underbelly of New Eridu. It seems an artifact relating to the “Sacrifice” has shown up in a seedy auction and its appearance has drawn out several factions all vying to get their hands on this dangerous item.

Amongst those who make themselves known are Hugo Vlad and Vivian, members of the Mockingbird faction, one which Victoria Housekeeping Co’s Lycaon is looking to leave behind. This version’s B plot will also explore the various military factions of New Eridu including the revelation of Anby’s past before she joined up with Cunning Hares!

Speaking of Anby, her previous incarnation will be recruitable in this new version as S -Rank agent. Soldier 0 – Anby dual wields swords rather than daggers and her special ability enhances the crit rate of her allies when they are targeting the same enemy. Joining her is Trigger, an S-Rank member of Obol squad and was alluded to in Soldier 11’s agent story. She can enter into Sniper mode which will enhance her ability to dodge attacks. Another NPC becomes a playable character as Pulchara Fellini enters the fray as an A-Rank Physical Stun Agent, apparently having taken up Burnice White’s recruitment offer during version 1.2’s Tour de Inferno storyline.

If you’re short on Polychrome, fret not as you can recruit Pulchara via participation in version 1.6’s side event Little Knight’s Big Charge. Other side activities will include an agent story for Trigger which will give players an opportunity to get some play time with the Obol Squad sniper without committing to recruiting her, and piloting a Bangboo drone in March on, Tiny Titan!

Are you ready to see a whole different side of Anby and further explore the world of New Eridu? Zenless Zone Zero version 1.6 will go live on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation on March 16th.

Version 1.6 Teaser – “Among the Forgotten Ruins” | Zenless Zone Zero



Version 1.6 Teaser - "Among the Forgotten Ruins" | Zenless Zone Zero

Watch this video on YouTube