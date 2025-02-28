The 2nd part of Monster Hunter Now’s Monster Hunter Wilds collaboration launches as Wilds releases on PC and consoles worldwide

Monster Hunter Wilds is pretty popular, I guess (see our review here!)? Well sister title Monster Hunter Now has been holding events leading up to their console cousin’s launch and the 2nd part of these special events will be starting today!

So if you somehow find yourself away from your PC or console and in the “real world”, you can still do some hunting on your mobile devices and earn plenty of bonus crafting supplies and cosmetics. Niantic, the developer of Monster Hunter Now had this to say about the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds.

“The collaboration event features limited-time quests that allow players to acquire bonus items for Monster Hunter Now and Monster Hunter Wilds, including an exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Hoodie layered equipment and Guild Card background, Celebratory Supply Items and Collaboration Event Exclusive Packs. When Monster Hunter Wilds launches this Friday, February 28, additional collaboration quests will all be live, allowing players to unlock exciting content like the Seikret Rider Outfit, Wyvern Gem Shard and the debut of the brand-new Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds.”

Learn more about the 2nd phase of the collaboration at the Monster Hunter Now website and play the game on iOS and Android. Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds



Monster Hunter Now x Monster Hunter Wilds

Watch this video on YouTube