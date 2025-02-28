The Hidden Ones reveal their pre-alpha play tests coming to PC and Android

While I’m not quite familiar with the source material Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, The Hidden Ones certainly caught my eye with its intense combat and stylish action. So it’s certainly nice to know those interested can get some hands-on time with the game before its launch as Morefun Studios revealed that fans can get their way into the game’s pre-alpha playtest via several means.

The first is by signing up on the game’s website, another would be watching select Twitch.tv streamers while having Twitch Drops enabled and the third means is to win a pre-alpha playtest code by interacting with the game’s social media accounts (YouTube, X and Discord).

Once you’re in you can experience the following content:

Game Mode Story – Experience cinematic cutscenes in the game mode story in Chapter 3, ‘Same River Twice,’ which features 8 chronicles.

Game Mode Trial: Abyss of Tao – Take on legendary bosses in the trial mode, Abyss of Tao, featuring four distinct bosses, each with four difficulty levels.

Game Mode Duel: Martial / Trio Clash – Engage in high-intensity battles across four match tiers, each containing three sub-tiers, two maps and two duel modes: 1v1 and 3v3 team fights (Trio Clash).

Outcasts – Players will begin with 3 outcasts: Zhang Chulan, Feng Baobao, and Wang Ye. As they advance, they can unlock the remaining 11 outcasts by using Mystic Coins or Ethereal Coins, which can be earned through task completion and daily sign-ins.

Please don’t get too attached to your progress as any strides made during this playtest will be wiped after it is over . However you will be grandfathered into any future playtests if you are accepted into this one. The playtest is live now and will run until March 8th, 2025.

The Hidden Ones will be coming to PC, iOS and Android.