Zenless Zone Zero’s 1.4 update slices into action on December 18th

If you follow HoYoverse patch cycles, you already know what time it is. However, if you don’t, allow me to enlighten you: it’s Zenless Zone Zero’s 1.4 patch time. Wrapping up version 1.3, we see the release of version 1.4 slated for December 18th for PS5 Pro, PS5, PC, and mobile.

Zenless Zone Zero aims to bring optimizations to the forefront of the game this time, as well as an update for PS5 Pro players. HoYoverse has redesigned the main story from the prologue up through Chapter 3, removing the TV dungeon crawling stages and replacing them with story stages, letting Proxies to dive directly into battles while commanding Eous to explore the Hollows. Additionally, we can now walk around town freely as any of our Agents, giving players just that much more customization. Proxies will have access to a Quick Sweep feature for Shiyu Defense challenges, alongside more optimizations to streamline progression and character upgrades.

Previously, Proxies were pulled into a conspiracy surrounding Sacrifice after the demolition case carried out by the Vision Corporation. In Chapter 5, with the resurfacing of our “old friend” Perlman, the hidden truths and backstories of Wise and Belle’s backstories will be brought to light. Meanwhile, we see New Eridu Public Security undergoing a leadership election. With truth coming to light and a new crisis emerging, we’ll join forces with Section 6 to head into the unknown Port Elpis (not like the moon), where mysteries are to be unveiled as the story reaches its conclusion.

Another update means new characters releasing for players to Signal Search for, naturally. Version 1.4 brings us the new S-Rank agent Hoshimi Miyaba, the youngest Void Hunter showcasing her unmatched strength with her Etheral-Slaying Katana. As a Frost Anomaly character, Miyabi can surround enemies with Icefire, causing Frost Anomaly and triggering special effects. With excellent movement and precise slashes, she’ll be accumulating Fallen Frost to unleash a devastating forward attack, dealing incredible damage to targets. In addition, there is Harumasa, who will be given to Proxies for free as a thank you for the rewards nominated and won by Zenless Zone Zero and HoYoverse. You may obtain him for free upon reaching Inter-Knot level 8 once Version 1.4 goes live.

Moreover, there are new combat gameplay modes coming in 1.4, including Hollow Zero’s new Shadow’s Lost. A new periodic operation, Deadly Assault, will also be released on patch day. Proxies will be facing intense battles in the Lost Void backed up by enhanced support and new equipment, such as Gear, Bangboo Assist skills, and Resonia. Additionally, the newly unlocked Reverb Arena boasts a wide range of events to showcase its atmosphere, including a neat new Bangboo-themed tower defense gamemode.

All of this new content comes to you completely free on December 18th. During this period, don’t forget to claim your free Harumasa Agent once the update goes live. HoYoverse continues to bring jam-packed updates with this addition to ZZZ, and of course that doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Version 1.4 of Zenless Zone Zero will be released on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android.

As an upgrade for PS5 Pro owners, Zenless Zone Zero will bring better performance and ray-traced visuals for an upgraded visual experience.



Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Pro screens:



Version 1.4 Teaser – “A Storm of Falling Stars” | Zenless Zone Zero:



