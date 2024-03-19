Take your Zenless Zone Zero experience on the go in the game’s next beta

Explore New Eridu on the go as the latest Zenless Zone Zero beta will include mobile devices! The new urban fantasy IP from HoYoverse has been offering betas as the game’s development marches along and the latest one dubbed Amplifying Test will offer new features and characters for fans to test.

The Criminal Investigation Special Response Team enters the fray as Zhu Yuan will be playable this time around and your combat options will also be expanded as the Bangboo, the knee high bunny-like robots will now perform Bangboo Chain attacks, adding my dynamism to encounters!

The beta will also streamline access to game modes by letting players access them via the TV Wall (aka Hollow Board). If it means more action and less running, I’m certainly for a better use of your game time!

Sign ups for the Amplifying Test can be found on the game’s website, to commemorate this new Beta HoYoverse is offering a prize draw where lucky candidates can win prizes such as guaranteed beta access, gift cards and even physical prizes such as phone stands and even a PS5! So sign up today!

Zenless Zone Zero is set for a release on PC, PS5, iOS and Android sometime in 2024.

Warm-Up Necessary | Zenless Zone Zero Amplifying Test Preview:



