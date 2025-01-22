Tee up for the official PGA Tour 2K25 Gameplay Trailer, new game details

Golf season is just around the corner, right? Well videogame golf at least is, and today 2K dropped off a fresh new gameplay trailer highlighting the latest and greatest of what PGA Tour 2K25 will have to offer when it launches next month.

The focus of which is the updated graphics that showcase some very pretty renditions of iconic courses and PGA Tour pros/MyPLAYER character models, along with the EvoSwing mechanic, Perfect Swing difficulty setting, various customization features, licensed gear, commentators and crowd reactions, and more.

Also revealed was more details on the handful of game editions and pre-order bonus info as well. Check out the goods below, and stay tuned for the February 21st, 2025 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

PGA Tour 2K25 Official Gameplay Trailer I 2K



PGA TOUR 2K25 Official Gameplay Trailer I 2K

Watch this video on YouTube

PGA Tour 2K25 screens:

The PGA TOUR 2K25 Gameplay Trailer is here! Transporting players to some of the most iconic courses and tournaments on the PGA TOUR alongside cover pros Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick, as well as rising star Rose Zhang, the trailer shows off enhanced graphics and new game features, including the new EvoSwing mechanic and Perfect Swing. Iconic Majors, including the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, and the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, as well as PGA TOUR tournaments such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and more are shown in stunning detail, as PGA TOUR pros and custom MyPLAYERS* alike tee off and sink putts. Commentators and crowd reactions celebrate a clean drive onto the fairway, and rebuke a sharp slice into the crowd, while XP bonuses, earned attribute points, and skill tree unlocks reward player progress. The new EvoSwing mechanic is complemented by new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements. As evident in the trailer, with EvoSwing, a player’s swing is broken down into four components: contact, rhythm, transition and swing path, which are measured and rewarded (or penalized) accordingly. Perfect Swing makes its debut in PGA TOUR 2K25, presenting an all new difficulty setting that reduces the material impact of external factors on a player’s swing, a truly accessible setting that allows both new and experienced players to enjoy the thrill of hitting fairways and greens like a champion. For more competitive players, Cross-platform Ranked Matchmaking** returns in PGA TOUR 2K25. This deepens the pool of competition for players who are ready to test their skills and prove their dominance on the “dance floor.” Authentic brand representation has become a hallmark of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise. Players can customize their MyPLAYERS with the freshest apparel and gear from licensed brands including Titleist, Callaway, COBRA, adidas, and more on display in the Gameplay Trailer.*** PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025. Players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition are entitled to up to seven days of Early Access beginning on Friday, February 21, 2025. PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition: Available worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025, physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack****, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Extra Butter x adidas Hat, Extra Butter x adidas Jacket, and Extra Butter x adidas Shoes;

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*****. PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only): Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat;

The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025. PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only): Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

Includes the Member’s Pass – which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season. Member’s Pass will also be available for stand-alone purchase;

Includes the Malbon Bucket Ball Pack – with three Malbon cosmetics balls

Includes the Sun Day Red Pack – which includes the Red 3 Button Polo, Black Ballcap, Black Pants, White Gloves, and TaylorMade Driver Qi10;

Players who pre-order the Legend Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.