PGA TOUR 2K25 will bring golf fans Tiger Woods, the U.S. Open and Shooter McGavin next month

Dust off your bag of golf clubs, 2K’s PGA TOUR 2K25 is officially on track for a launch next month.

2K, with developer HB Studios at the helm, has released first details of the next entry int the series which will be officially licensed and feature a number of pros and golf legends including Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson and of course Tiger Woods, who is an Executive Director of the series these days. Oh and there’s also a playable character based on actor Chris McDonald, best known as Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore along with his Shooter gear for those who pre-order any edition of the game.

As for other content, the title will launch with 29 licensed courses, and events such as the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open, and plenty of features including the Topgolf mode, enhanced MyPLAYER personalization, a more customizable MyCAREER experience, Seasons, cross-platform online Societies, a course builder and more.

See the announce trailer, batch of screens and additional game details below, and stay tuned for the release on February 28th, 2025 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Next Round, Best Round I PGA TOUR 2K25 Official Announce Trailer I 2K:



Next Round, Best Round I PGA TOUR 2K25 Official Announce Trailer I 2K

Watch this video on YouTube

PGA TOUR 2K25 screens/art:

Today, 2K teed off the announcement of PGA TOUR 2K25, the forthcoming entry in the golf simulation franchise from HB Studios, featuring the franchise debut of the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open. Six-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa makes his series debut, joining 2K sponsored athlete Matt Fitzpatrick, alongside PGA TOUR 2K Executive Director and all-time sports great, Tiger Woods, on the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. Woods will also be featured on the Legend Edition. PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, February 28, 2025. Players who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition are entitled to up to seven days of Early Access beginning on Friday, February 21, 2025. “Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors,” said Woods. “In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPLAYERs, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me.” PGA TOUR 2K25 features several franchise advancements, including the addition of new EvoSwing mechanics with a whole host of new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements; the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience to date; a diverse suite of creation tools; and much more. In addition, fans can look forward to a roster of 11 male and female pros at launch*, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more. “We are beyond thrilled to showcase the best golfer of all time in Tiger alongside two of today’s top golfers on the TOUR with Matt and Max,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, Senior Vice President, Sports at 2K. “The development team at HB Studios delivered an innovative experience for casual and hardcore golf fans alike, featuring new archetypes, iconic major tournaments including the “Home of Golf” with St. Andrews, and so much more. PGA TOUR 2K25 will be one fans don’t want to miss.” “We are so excited that a new installment of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise is on its way this year.” said Len Brown, Chief Global Business Ventures at the PGA TOUR. “The game captures the beauty of our sport and it has become an integral part of the PGA TOUR fan experience. The cover stars are exemplary representatives of the TOUR and really showcase today’s top talent in the sport.” PGA TOUR 2K25 will include 29 licensed courses at launch, including player favorite THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. New additions include the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, and more, with The Old Course at St. Andrews arriving in Season 2 shortly after launch. Topgolf mode returns, as well as the industry-leading Course Designer which features all-new tools, surfaces, and items, allowing players to build their dream courses, hit all the right angles with new camera systems, and share them for the global online community to experience**. MyPLAYER personalization allows players to show the golf world what they’re all about with the most diverse suite of creation tools yet. A new Attributes Point system, upgraded Skill Trees, and an all-new Equipment Progression system let players represent themselves and their unique gameplay styles on the course. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including Extra Butter, Malbon Golf, adidas, and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, PUMA, Mizuno, and Titleist can deck out players’ golf bags and keep them swinging in style. Players are invited to the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience ever featured in PGA TOUR 2K25. Play in major tournaments for the first time, show off your personality through the customization suite and interviews, and enjoy more ways to play than ever. Furthermore, players now have the option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments with all-new training and pre-tournament events. The possibilities are nearly limitless with returning Seasons, each including a non-expiring Clubhouse Pass****, power increases for equipment progressions, ranked leaderboard resets, and more, offering fresh content daily, weekly, and monthly. Online multiplayer features are also available and better than ever for PGA TOUR 2K25*****, including new cross-platform Societies so players can challenge their friends to a robust variety of formats including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, no matter the hardware. New daily and weekly Ranked Tour tournaments scratch the competitive itch, allowing players to compete for the top spot and earn rewards each season as they climb the rankings ladder. PGA TOUR 2K25 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB and will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Steam. PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition: Physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack******, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Shooter Collection Hat, Shooter Collection Jacket, and Shooter Collection Shoes;

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*******. PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only): Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings;

The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;

Players who pre-order any version of the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025. PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only): Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

Includes the Member’s Pass – which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains 1 outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season;

Includes the Malbon Bucket Ball Pack – with three Malbon cosmetics balls

Includes the Sun Day Red Pack – which includes the Red 3 Button Polo, Black Ballcap, Black Pants, White Gloves, and TaylorMade Driver Qi10;

Players who pre-order any version of the Legend Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025. For more information on PGA TOUR 2K25 and 2K, visit https://pgatour.2k.com/2k25/, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on X, TikTok, and Instagram, subscribe on YouTube, and join the conversation using the hashtag #PGATOUR2K25.