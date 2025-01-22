Captain Blood sets sail for consoles and PC this May

If you’re a fan of seeing games stuck in development hell finally seeing the light of day, here’s a success story for you: Captain Blood will be coming out on May 6th.

First planned as an Xbox 360 title, the game got trapped in limbo after its publisher went bankrupt and the developers got tied up in court. SNEG — a publisher founded by former GOG staff members, which means they know a little something about game preservation — stepped in, and now, 15 years after its planned release date, the game is finally coming out on all modern consoles.

If you check out the trailer below, you’ll see a game that looks like…well, like a game that was planned for Xbox 360 in 2010. There are definite hints of God of War and other similar QTE-heavy action games, which means that if you have fond memories of those games, this will be one to watch for!

CAPTAIN BLOOD RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER

Avast, ye swabs! SNEG Ltd. has revealed that Captain Blood will FINALLY embark on his long-awaited adventure on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, and will be available for PCs on Steam and GOG, Mac, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S, and Nintendo Switch. While it is undoubtedly worth its weight in gold doubloons, it will be priced at $24.99 USD, with no pre-order required. Originally intended to be released in 2010 for Xbox 360, the planned launch was scuppered when the original publisher went bankrupt, and a slew of legal challenges prevented the developers from releasing the game themselves. Fifteen years later, with SNEG Ltd. at the helm, those challenges have been resolved, and the game has been tweaked to bring it back in line for modern gamers while conserving the retro look and feel of the decade it was created. When discussing finally being able to bring Captain Blood to gamers, albeit 15 years later than intended, SNEG co-founder Artem Shchuiko said: “Captain Blood is a love letter from a bygone gaming era, when you could start and finish a fun, linear, and QTE-heavy games in a weekend and still have time left to debate next-gen console specs. So much love and passion went into making this one, from the original dev team to our crew at SNEG Ltd. We know gamers, young and old, have been craving an old-school pirate adventure, and here it comes!” You play as Captain Blood, the manliest pirate captain ever to drink grog while romancing maidens across the Spanish main. When the local magistrate’s beautiful buxom daughter is kidnapped, he swallows his pride and hires you and your crew to rescue her. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans. This action-packed hack’n’slash features fierce hand-to-hand combat, hordes of enemies, and a classic fighting system with flashy combos and epic finishers. Key Features: Epic Pirate Shenanigans: As Captain Blood, live the life of the bravest and most fearsome pirate on the Spanish Main (or at least fake it convincingly).

